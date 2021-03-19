A veteran actor and producer, Richard Mofe-Damijo, popularly known as RMD, a sensational singer, Innocent Idibia, also known as 2face and other notable entertainers have urged upcoming talents to be original and creative in order to make a difference.

The charge was given at a briefing in Lagos to unveil Naija Hood Rep talent hunt show, to begin by July.

The CEO, Nevada Bridge TV, Neville Sajere, who is the brain behind Naija Hood Rep, said this was a reality show by Nigerians for Nigerians. He said that it was a show that promotes Nigeria’s culture and unity in diversity.

He said that 21 contestants were expected to slug it out, though had received over 50,000 entries.

“The first prize is N20 million and a car, the first runner-up is N10 million while the second runner-up is N5 million,” he said.

RMD said: “I hope to learn from all hoods that will be represented. It’s going to be a high breed of reality show and I am excited. I am expecting originality, authenticity and telling it as it is. Sometime reality looks funnier than staged drama. Reality to me is very complex and when you mix people together from different hoods, it will explode.”

On his part, a sensational singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2face, said that he was looking forward to the whole show, revealing that it was introduction to the real grassroots of Nigeria. He said that he was expecting people that could bring down the hoods down to the rest of Nigerians.

On the roles entertainment can play to heal Nigeria from looming disintegration, he said: “We need everybody to play their part because Nigeria is sitting on a keg of gunpowder and it may burst at any time.”

A renowned actress, Ini Edo, said: “This project means everything to me: celebrating where we come from. I am waiting for the kind of stories that will help people who do not have hope to get inspired.

On what he’s expecting from the contestants, a co-judge Okey Bakasi, said, “I will be looking out for confidence. I don’t want someone who is naive. Being smart or confidence has nothing to do with someone’s class. We need someone who is original and creative.”