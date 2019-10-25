A brand new season of award-winning TV drama, MTV Shuga Naija has premiered on MTV Base, DStv channel 322.

Titled ‘Choices’, the show returns with the trials and tribulations of the students of Molade Memorial High, glitz and underbelly of Lagos nightlife and family dramas of the characters from Kano.

Entertaining yet educative, the storylines of MTV Shuga Naija integrate themes such as sexual reproductive health, family planning, HIV/AIDS, gender-based violence, maternal health, early child nutrition, female empowerment, positive parenting, young mums and adolescent girls.

Joining this season’s list of amazing talent are veteran actors, Richard Mofe-Damijo and Funsho Adeolu alongside TV host and actor, Osas Ighodaro and Big Brother Naija’s Tobi Bakare. They will ensure MTV Shuga’s message positively impacts the audience.

In addition, MTV Shuga has unveiled a brand new theme song featuring top artistes like Larry Gaaga and Vector Tha Viper.

