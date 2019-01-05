Veteran actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo believes Nollywood is full of fake and pretentious people. Therefore, as a better way of starting the New Year, the actor has appealed to Nigerians, most especially, his colleagues to stop exhibiting fake lifestyle on social media.

RMD, who is worried over the new trend, said: “I’m no longer surprised when people who earn next to nothing buy multi-million dollar cars and homes, after all the catch phrase is ‘fake it till you make it’ but the question is, is faking it a guarantee to making it? Absolutely not.”

Continuing, the multiple award winning actor advised that there are better ways to make it, without deceiving people. “I have never believed the principle of ‘faking it till you make it’ because it is a faulty principle that often puts people in trouble.

So, I want to share a principle that has worked for me, which is the principle of faith and total trust in God. The principle that is sure to not only produce results but also produce results that are long lasting. Instead of faking it this year, I dare you to ‘faith it till you make it’ he added.