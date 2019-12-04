Samuel Bello, Abuja

Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) has kicked off the 4th edition of it’s Annual Raw Materials Quiz Competition for Secondary Schools in Nigeria.

Director-General of the Council, Professor Hussaini Doko Ibrahim, speaking at the weekend during the opening ceremony of the 4th edition of the competition at the council in Abuja, said the competition, which is part of the council’s Catch-Them-Young Programme and kicked off in 2016, will be extended to 2021.

“We have run the programme from 2016 to date. As the strategic planning of the council is being reviewed, it will be included. The quiz competition is an advocasy programme. We are building a system of catching the people young.”

Represented by the Deputy Director, Information Communication Department, Ini Ukim, said the competition is aimed at catching younger generation and exposing them to information on available raw materials in the country needed for development.

He noted that entrenching Science, Technology and Innovation early in the lives of the Nigerian youths is fundamental to achieving industrial revolution for speedy development of the country.

Former Director of RMRDC, Gabriel Awolehin, called for provision of machines needed to process raw materials into the finished goods.

He said the participating students were not only being equipped to join the drivers only to drive the economy of Nigeria but the world as a whole.

Awolehin congratulated the DG RMRDC for sustaining the initiative for the past 4 years and the efforts towards it’s extension to the year 2021.

Earlier, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, commended the council for the laudible initiative.

Emefiele who was represented by Adeleke Ademuyiwa, pledged the full support of the apex bank towards sustaining the programme.

He also urged the students to work together as a team to emerge victorious.