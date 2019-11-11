Merit Ibe

The Raw Materials Research Development Council (RMRDC), Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, has said its mission is to continue topromote the development and optimal utilisation of Nigeria’s natural resources for industrial growth.

The council, whose duty it is to research and develop our natural resources was at the ongoing trade fair to create awareness of the raw materials and where industries can locate them for use.

According to the Chief Executive officer of the council, Tanko Shamsudeen, most industries are not aware of where to get some of their raw materials and some manufacturers are not even conversant with the nature of the materials.

“Most of them import their raw materials, which are in abundance in Nigeria, so the essence of this exhibition is to create the awareness.”

Some of the raw materials on display at the fair, according to him are of two types; the mineral and agricultural resources. The agricultural resources are classified into different parts in terms of fruits, oil seeds like tiger nuts oil, cashew oil, groundnut oil, among others.

He said the mineral resources were two types also; the metallic and non metallic

The metallic, like the name implies, is the raw material from which rods, phones and other metals are made.

For the non metallic, like the kaolin,is divided into two; pharmaceutical and industrial kaolin. The pharmaceutical non metallic is used to produce drugs, while the industrial non metallic is used for the pop, used for building.

Other mineral resources showcased include copper, gemstone, stark, marble, limestone, barite, graphite, coal, kaolin and others.