From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Ahead of next year’s general elections, The National Movement (TNM), a group formed by a former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has adopted the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

TNM Interim National Chairman John Ifeimeje told reporters in Abuja that the Movement decided to adopt NNPP to rescue the country from poverty, insecurity and unemployment allegedly orchestrated by the APC.

Ifeimeje claimed that since TNM was unveiled in February this year, it has received an overwhelming response from across the nation, noting that huge numbers of individuals and groups had been trouping to the TNM National Secretariat to join the Movement.

‘While thanking the entire and supporters of the TNM, let me use this opportunity to present to the good people of Nigeria that, in pursuance of the objectives of the TNM, we have resolved and agreed to fuse ourselves to, and adopt a political platform in order to further our struggle to rescue our country from maladministration and nepotism, from incompetence and impunity, from insecurity and corruption, from poverty and squalor, from hopelessness and despondency, and from the attendant existential threats of disunity occasioned by unprecedented micro-nationalism that is being fuelled by the total absence of inclusiveness, fairness and justice in the manner our country is being ruled in recent years.

‘The TNM has therefore fused together with the NNPP. Members of the TNM have adopted and agreed to join the NNPP because of the overwhelming similarity between the Party and TNM in terms of their aims and objectives, their mission and vision, their core values and core beliefs as well the shared patriotic tendencies of the leaders and members of both the NNPP and the TNM,’ Ifeimeje stated.

He stressed that the fusion of NNPP and TNM has been consummated as Caretaker Committees at the state and national levels have been appointed ahead of its conventions, slated March 30, 2022.

Members of the National Caretaker Committee include Dr Boniface Aniebonam as Chairman, Board of Trustees, Hunkuyi, deputy chairman, and Oladipo Olayoku as the national secretary.

According to him, the committee has the mandate of conducting congresses and conventions for the purpose of electing substantive executives.