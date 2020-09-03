The road crash involving the entourage of ex- Edo State Governor and former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, on a trip to a campaign event on Tuesday, was cleverly arranged to kill him, the Edo State chapter of the APC, has alleged.

Two Policemen lost their lives while two other personnel were injured when a truck rammed into the former governor’s convoy at Oluku junction on his way to Usen, Ovia South West Local Government Area for a scheduled APC campaign event.

But in a statement yesterday, State Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mr. Chris Azebamwan‎, alleged that the crash was a ‘premeditated plot’ to take the life of the former Edo Governor who he said “has been a thorn in the flesh of the PDP” since his return from Abuja to join the electioneering campaign of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Chris Azebamwan who chronicled previous instances where the governor of Edo State and the candidate of the PDP, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, and his Deputy, Mr. Philip Shaibu, had both threatened and orchestrated attacks on Oshiomhole, said the context leaves no doubt on the intention of the deliberate incident.

“Today, (Tuesday) the entourage of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole making its way to Usen, Ovia South West, was rammed into by a trailer which, as described by members of the entourage and other eye-witnesses, deliberately veered off its lane in an apparent mission to take the life of the former governor.

“This trailer first rammed into the Toyota Hilux van escorting the former governor’s entourage before going ahead to hit the Sports Utility Vehicle conveying Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

“From all indications, including factual accounts from members of the entourage and other eye-witnesses, the unfortunate crash which took place at Oluku Junction Edo, was a plotted and near-successful assassination attempt.

“Without preempting the investigation of the Police, we have no doubt on the identity of those responsible for this dark, heartless, and evil plot which led to the death of two excellent Police officers.

“There is only one man in Edo State who hates the presence and any other thing that signifies the person of Adams Oshiomhole. It is this same person who, flanked by his deputy, said before cameras collecting feeds for national news, that they enjoy immunity and that they will deal with anyone who crosses their path, specifically Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

“It was the same man who, abusing the powers of his office, tyrannically issued a ban to Adams Oshiomhole, declaring that the former governor must obtain his permission before coming into Edo State or face consequences. He made good this threat when, on Oshiomhole’s arrival to the state, he mobilized thugs to the airport to mount a blockade and unleash mayhem.