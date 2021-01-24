The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Osun said on Sunday that one person lost his life in an accident that occurred on Osogbo-Iwo road, near Alape area of the state.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mrs Kudirat Ibrahim, disclosed this in a statement issued by the command’s Spokesperson, Mrs Agnes Ogungbemi, and made available to newsmen in Osogbo.

Ibrahim noted that the accident occurred about seven kilometers away from Sasa bridge, near Iwo junction, Alape area, due to break failure and speeding.

She said, “There was a distress call at about 11:52 am. on Saturday that an accident had occurred at Iwo junction, closed to Alape, not far from Sasa bridge.

“The accident involved 15 persons in which only one death was recorded, with the remaining 14 sustaining no injuries ,” Ibrahim said.

She said that a white commercial Toyota Hiace bus, with registration number JJJ 706 XD, suddenly lost control of its break due to speeding and somersaulted.

“The accident involved 11 males and four females, in which one male lost his life, while the remaining persons sustained no injuries.”

The sector commander advised motorists to be road sensitive and avoid anything that could lead to accident, thereby resulting in death.

Ibrahim, however, said that the command would not spare any road user who violated road traffic regulations, if apprehended. (NAN)