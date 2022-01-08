From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Two persons lost their lives at PZ junction along Benin-Sapele Road, Benin, in an accident involving a Toyota Bus and a stationery Ford Truck.

An eyewitness account said the accident was caused by overspeeding by the Toyota Bus driver.

Following the crash, angry youths who besieged the scene immediately set the truck laden with drinks ablaze.

The accident caused gridlock for several hours at the busy highway, forcing motorists to divert to alternative routes in the axis.

Edo State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Henry Benamaisia, in his reaction, cautioned motorists against excessive speed, dangerous driving, indiscriminate parking and other forms of traffic violations.

He urged motorists in the state to imbibe safe driving practices and be disciplined while using the road, assuring them of the Corps continuous effort in ensuring that road traffic crashes are reduced to the barest minimum, just as he promised that the Corps will not relent in its public enlightenment/sensitization on the dangers of excessive speed and other traffic violations.

The Sector Commander condemned the manner the truck was set ablaze and advised the general public not to take laws into their hands, adding that the corps will continue to work tirelessly in ensuring that violators of road traffic regulations are made to face the wrath of the law.

Meanwhile, the remains of the accident victims have been deposited at an undisclosed hospital by a combined team of FRSC, police and personnel of the Edo State Traffic Management.