Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Four persons were yesterday killed and five others injured in road accident on Ahor-byepass in Uhunmwode Local Government Area of Edo State.

The fatal accident occurred at about 7.22 a.m and involved a 14-seater Lagos-Enugu bound bus and articulated truck.

‎The truck was said to be making a U-turn on the road when the driver of the bus crashed into it from behind.

An official of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), who preferred anonymity confirmed the incident, blaming it on over speeding by the bus driver.

“If the driver was not on top speed, he could have avoided the fatal crash.

“Out of 14 passengers, four persons died, four others have been taken to hospital”, he said.