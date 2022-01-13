From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Eight persons have been confirmed dead and others severely injured in a road accident along Jalingo/Wukari road around Iware in Taraba.

This is coming less than a week after another bus had accident at the same area killing two persons and leaving several others hospitalized with varying degrees of injuries.

It was gathered that a hummer bus conveying the passengers from Jalingo, the Taraba state capital to the Eastern part of the country had an accident when one of the tires burst and it lost control and began to somersault.

While Eight persons have been confirmed dead, the other Nine in critical conditions are receiving medical attention at the Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo.