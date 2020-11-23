Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A family of three, father, wife and his infant baby were yesterday, killed in an auto crash along Benin-Auchi Expressway in Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of Edo.

The deceased were said to have been heading towards the Auchi end of the road when the vehicle, a Toyota Camry crashed into their vehicle right in front of Coca Cola Bottling Company.

A neighbour who gave his name as Mr. Osarenren said that it was the noise from the collusion of the two vehicles that woke him up from his deep sleep.

Osarenren said that his heart almost jumped out when he saw the mangled vehicle which was crushed under the full weight of the vehicle loaded with Coca Cola products.

He said the accident happened about 3am

He said that they have for long appealed to the bottling company to vacate their trucks from the road but to no avail, noting that the community in Uhunmwode Local Government Area of the state had long time ago gave land for parking of articulated vehicles to the company but was shocked that the drivers still park on the highway.

He said that the remains of the victims have since been deposited at the nearby White Cross Hospital, Ogueka, suburban Benin while serious efforts were being made to locate the family of the deceased.

When contacted on mobile phone, the Edo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Mr. Henry Benamaisia said that he was yet to be briefed of the accident.