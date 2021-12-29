From Tony John, Port Harcourt

A fatal accident claimed the life of a 21-year-old, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, yesterday.

The accident involved a Gray Lexus car, which the victim was driving, and a parked lorry close to Station Bus Stop in the Port Harcourt metropolis.

When Daily Sun visited the scene, it was discovered that two lorries used for frozen goods were parked in front of a Cold Shopping complex along the double-lane busy road.An eyewitness account claimed that the incident occurred at about 1am, and the boy (whose identity was not given) was said to be the only son of his parents.

The eyewitness, who simply gave his name as Mike, said the driver (victim), who was suspected to be on speed, did not see on time, the triangle sign kept at the back of a parked lorry, and rammed into it. He said the accident affected the boy’s skull and he died on the way to hospital.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Mike said: “He (victim) lost control and almost hit the first lorry and the car was squeezed. The is just 21 years old and the only son. His skull was broken and he died on the way to hospital.”

However, the incident caused gridlock on the other side of the road, as the path where the accident happened was blocked from the Post Office/Bank Road junction, for easy maneuvering.

Police also arrived and took over the scene to ensure there was no breakdown of law and order in the area.