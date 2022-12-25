From Paul Orude Bauchi

No fewer than six people have been killed while 16 others were injured in Bauchi State in a fatal

road accident on Christmas Day.

This was confirmed by the Sector Commander, Yusuf Abdullahi on Sunday.

Abdulahi disclosed that the accident occurred at Sabuwar Miya along Kafin Madaki – Ningi road in Ganjuwa local government area of the State.

He said 16 others sustained varying degrees of injuries in the accident that occurred at 11 in the morning.

He said that the lone fatal crash involved a white Toyota Hiace Bus belonging to the Bauchi State Government.

“Our men rushed to the scene within 20 minutes for a rescue operation.

They evacuated the victims and rushed them to the Kafin Madaki General Hospital,” Abdullahi said.

“It was when they got there that a medical doctor confirmed six people killed. 16 others sustained various degrees of injuries.

“There were a total of 22 people consisting of two male adults, four male children, 10 female adults and six female children, in the bus when it crashed.

“The lone fatal crash involved a Bauchi State Government vehicle, a Toyota Hiace Bus, white in colour.

“Those killed included 2 two female adults, two male children and two female children. Those injured who sustained bruises and fractures are two male adults, two male children, eight female adults and four female children.”

He said that the crash might have been caused by a tyre burst which led to a loss of control.

He said the victims were taken to Kafin Madaki General Hospital for confirmation and treatment.

“Arrangements have been made to transfer those seriously injured to the ATBUTH (Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital), Bauchi, for further treatment,” he said.