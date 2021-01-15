From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

No fewer than 15 persons have died in a fatal road accident on a Borno highway.

Sources said the accident occurred near Mainok, a small community along Maiduguri-Damaturu road on Friday flowing a head-on colision of two vehicles.

Borno Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), Mr Sanusi Ibrahim confined the incident. He disclosed that 15 passengers both male and female died in the road crash which involved a commercial mini bus and a car.

He said the commercial vehicle veered off the road after one of its tyres bursted, a development led to colison with another vehicle.

“Sadly, all the 15 passengers died on the spot. The accident occurred at about 12:30 noon today (Friday).Our men at the nearby unit immediately mobilised to the scene within few minutes to carry out rescue exercise but all the victims were died. The victims have been evacuated to Beneshiek General Hospital with collaboration of the Police Rapid Response Squad and Civilian JTF,” Sanusi explained.

The commander blamed the cause of the accident on overloading. He appealed to commercial drivers and other road users to eschew overloading and over speeding. He said adhering to traffic rules would help in minimising road mishap.