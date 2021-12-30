From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Four persons have reportedly lost their lives in a fatal car crash on Rukpokwu-Igwuruta road in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Daily Sun gathered that an eight-month-old baby was among the victims, who were occupants of a Highlander Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), one of the vehicles that went up in flames.

It was further gathered that the driver of the SUV was trying to avoid hitting another vehicle when he lost control and skied into the median of the road, leading to chain crash.

An eyewitness, a mini bus driver, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the Highlander and the occupants burnt before help could came.

Public Relations Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps ( FRSC), Julian Eni, was said to have confirmed the incident.

She said the burnt vehicle and carcass of the victims have been evacuated from the scene of the accident.

In a related development, a 25-year-old man identified as Omemma has lost his life as a result of cult war in Port Harcourt.

Omemma was reportedly stabbed by members of a suspected rival cult group on Wednesday, around Mile One, Diobu area in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of the State.

Report gathered said that the victim, who was said to be a member of a notorious cult group in the area, had gone about his normal daily activities after an earlier attack on a rival group.

It was learnt that Omemma’s death was a reprisal an earlier attack by his group against the rival group.

State acting Police Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko, has confirmed the incident to journalists.

Iringe-Koko, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) said an investigation has been ordered to unravel the cause of the clash.