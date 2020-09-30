The Ogun State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said 217 people died in 547 road traffic crashes between January and August in the state .

Mr Ahmed Umar, the state Sector Commander, said this during the flag off of the last quarter of the year “Ember months’’ campaign in the state on Tuesday in Abeokuta.

Umar explained that the command rescued over 1,338 persons in different motor traffic accidents during the period under review.

According to the sector commander, some of the busiest roads in the country were within the territory of the state.

He said that the high traffic on Lagos -Sagamu, Sagamu-Ijebu Ode-Ajebandele and other expressways in the state made the state prone to high record of crashes and injuries.

Umar added that the enforcement of traffic regulations and public enlightenment against excessive speed, overloading, route violation, use of worn out tyres and other offences were aimed at preventing crashes.

“Economic and social activities increase during Ember months, these activities make the roads busier and more prone to crashes and gridlock. FRSC’s Ember months operation is therefore aimed at minimising crashes and gridlocks along major corridors in the country,” he said.

Mr Umar, said that the command would continue to engage leadership of various transport unions to ensure compliance with traffic regulations and COVID -19 protocols.