Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Wednesday disclosed that no fewer than 532 perons lost their lives to various road accidents between January and September 2021 in the three states of Oyo, Osun and Ondo in the South West of Nigeria.

The Zonal Commanding Officer, RS11HQ of FRSC in Osogbo, Osun State, Mr. Emmanuel Abe, an Assistant Corp Marshall, who spoke on behalf of the FRSC Corps Marshall, Boboye Oyeyemi, made the disclosure, in his address during the flag-off of 2021 Ember-Months Mega Rally, organised by the FRSC, Oyo Sector Command on Wednesday in Ibadan.

He stated that the timely intervention of FRSC personnel actually prevented many road accidents that could have claimed more lives, adding that thousands of people have been rescued from untimely deaths by the FRSC. He, however, noted that those that lost their lives to accidents during the period under review fell within the young and productive age brackets.

According to him, 2,729 people were rescued alive, though with varying degrees of injury. He noted further that overspeeding, route violation, and deplorable roads were parts of the factors responsible for the accidents.

He also stated that poor visibility during night travelling, especially along various highways that include the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ibadan-Ife Road, Ibadan-Oyo Road, Oyo-Ogbomoso Road, Ife-Ilesha-Akure-Owo Road as well as Benin-Lagos Expressway.

His words: “It is in line with this that the FRSC adopted: ‘Maintain Safe Trip, Avoid Night Travelling, and Enjoy Quality Road Experience,’ as the theme for this year’s Ember Months campaign to provide avenue for the convergence of relevant stakeholders in road traffic management to tackle existing challenges. It is not only ember months that caused road crashes, but people’s mobility behaviour during the period.”

Abe enjoined motorists to refrain from driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, avoid making calls while driving, avoid driving recklessly, and avoid any unplanned trip that will prevent them from putting their health status into consideration. He also urged drivers to ensure that their vehicles are in good condition before embarking on any trip.