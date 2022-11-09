From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said that a total of 3,282 road traffic crashes were recorded and out of this over 1,538 died in Q2 2022.

The number of road crashes indicates a decrease of 1.88 per cent from 3,345 in Q1 2022.

But on a year-on-year basis, traffic crashes grew by 3.05 per cent from the same period of the previous year.

According to the statistics obtained from the bureau’s website, disaggregated crashes by categories in Q2 2022 revealed that serious cases recorded the highest with 2,105, compared to fatal and minor cases with 823 and 354, respectively.

The quarter-on-quarter analysis also showed that serious cases of crashes increased by 0.24 per cent in Q2 2022 relative to Q1 2022 which recorded 2,100. Fatal cases declined by 5.51 per cent in Q2 2022 relative to 871 in Q1 2022, while minor cases fell by 5.35 per cent from 374 in Q1 2022.

In terms of sex distribution of persons killed by crashes, a total of 1,225 males were killed in Q2 2022, representing 79.65 per cent. On the other hand, 313 females were killed under the same period of review, representing 20.35 per cent. On injuries sustained, more males had injuries from the crashes than females. Injured males stood at 7,003, representing 76.57 per cent relative to 2,143 injured females.

The total number of vehicles involved in road traffic crashes stood at 5,263 in Q2 2022, lower compared to 5,316 in Q1 2022. This indicated a decline of 0.99 per cent in Q2 2022. Moreso, of these crashes, commercial vehicles were mostly affected with 3,396 (34.20 per cent), relative to other categories of vehicles such as private, government and diplomatic.