Press Release I 21st April, 2019

Lagos Water Corporation has informed the general public, particularly the residents of Iyana-Ipaja, Egbede, Dopemu, Orile-Agege, Idimu, Isheri-Olofin, and other adjoining communities that the present disruption of Water supply being experienced in these areas is as a result of heavy burst on LWC 1200MM Ductile Pipe due to Ongoing Road Construction activities along Lagos – Abeokuta Expressway of Lagos State.

This was contained in a statement released by the LWC MD/CEO, Engr. Muminu Adekunle Badmus over the weekend in Lagos.

He stated that the ongoing Road Construction taken place at Iyana-Ipaja area (Iyana-Ipaja Bus-Stop) has damaged the water mains/pipe supplying potable Water to these areas thereby affecting water supply.

While wishing Lagosians a Memorable Easter Celebrations, he however apologized to the residents of the affected areas over the Water disruption, especially this period, as the Corporation’s Engineers are working hard to restore normal supply.

Anifowoshe Rasaq

LWC, PRO