The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola (SAN), has urged tanker and trailer drivers plying Abuja-Kaduna road to make use of the car park allocated to them.

The Minister made the call on Friday during an assessment visit to the road which is under construction to ascertain the level of work done by the companies handling the project.

Fashola, however, expressed his dissatisfaction at the rate in which trucks are being parked on the road, saying that this has caused the slow pace of work on the road.

He called on the truck drivers to make use of the portion of land allocated for the purpose of parking trucks in Tarfa area of Kaduna state, on the request of the Federal Government.

“The car park could accommodate 360 trailers, you have to leave the road, the contractors who are working on the road are also complaining of distraction, you have to leave first for the contractors to work.

“If this continues this way, we will arrest and prosecute defaulters,” the minister warned.

Earlier, the Chairman of tankers drivers association on the Kaduna-Abuja road axis, Mr Ibrahim Yakubu, narrated to the minister the situation of things on why some drivers are yet to move their vehicle out of the road.

According to him, some of the drivers have complained that the car park is not conducive for them, and that there is no light and water in the place to aid their work.

Yakubu said he had started speaking with security agencies like police and civil defence in form of collaboration to force these drivers to comply. (NAN)