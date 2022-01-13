From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Four persons have been confirmed dead in an auto crash which occurred on the Ilesa/Akure Expressway on Tuesday evening.

Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) spokesperson in Osun State, Agnes Ogungbemi, told newsmen, yesterday, that 15 passengers were injured in the crash, which involved 21 people at Ipetu/Owena area, about 5km to Ikeji Arakeji junction.

The FRSC official revealed that the accident involved a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number FST 925 BX and a trailer with registration number GMB 344 XX.

The two vehicles were said to have collided at about 8:55pm.

She said the injured have been taken to the Wesley Guild Hospital, Ilesa, and the corpses deposited at the morgue of the hospital.