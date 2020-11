Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A family of three, father, wife and his infant baby were yesterday killed in an auto crash along Benin-Auchi Expressway in Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of Edo State. The deceased were said to have been heading towards the Auchi end of the road when the vehicle, a Toyota Camry crashed into their vehicle.

A neighbor, who gave his name as Mr. Osarenren, said that it was the noise from the collusion of the two vehicles that woke him up from his deep sleep.