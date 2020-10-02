Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A multiple road crash involving a Lexus Saloon car, Toyota Camry and a motorcycle has claimed the life of a middle-aged woman in Delta State.

The accident occurred along Sapele-Agbor Road, opposite Ebedei Secondary, Adonishaka in Ukwuani Local Government Area of the state.

The Lexus, it was learnt, lost one of its tyres, veered off its lane and rammed into the motorcycle which was carrying the woman to Obiaruku.

The woman died on the spot, according to account by eyewitnesses.

Three persons including a pastor of Living Faith Church simply identified as Pastor Ngbomini reportedly survived the crash.

“Lexus Saloon crushed into a Toyoto Camry conveying the Winners pastor and his friend.

“The pastor alongside friends survived, the accident which happened when an oncoming speeding Lexus Saloon car lost one of the tyres and veered of its part and crushed a woman who was on bike going to Obiaruku.

“The car also collided with the Camry car carrying the Winner’s Pastor. The woman could not be identified because she was mangled and crushed

“The driver of the Lexus car jumped out of the car immediately after the incident and fled,” an eyewitness said.

The Federal Road Sefety Corps, Delta State Command could not be not reached as of the time of filling this report, but eyewitness said that the remains of the victim have been evacuated from the scene of the accident.