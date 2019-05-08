Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Federal Government has said that road crashes account for more deaths and disabilities among global population, particularly drivers and commuters.

It said that the country loses between 3 to 5 percent of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP), annually, as a result of loses from road crashes considering the large number of deaths and cost of rehabilitation of victims.

Minister of State for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehinire, spoke at an event to mark the global road safety week, in Abuja yesterday.

He said that steady increase of road crashes affect economic life of the country, as most of the victims are below 45 years old, who are, perhaps, on public or private assignment.

“Majority of them are the bread winners of the families and the main economic work force. Pedestrians and children are the most vulnerable as they constitute about 50 percent of the victims”.

He, thus, challenged officials of the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) and other road management officials to be alive to their responsibilities and ensure that drivers are properly educated and guided on best ways to manage the roads.