From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), yesterday, disclosed that no fewer than 532 people lost their lives to various road accidents between January and September 2021 in the three states of Oyo, Osun and Ondo in the South West of Nigeria.

The Zonal Commanding Officer, RS11HQ of FRSC in Osogbo, Osun State, Mr. Emmanuel Abe, an Assistant Corp Marshall, who spoke on behalf of the FRSC Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, made the disclosure, in his address at the flag-off of 2021 Ember-Months Mega Rally, organised by the FRSC, Oyo Sector Command, yesterday, in Ibadan.

He stated that the timely intervention of FRSC personnel actually prevented many road accidents that could have claimed more lives, adding that thousands of people were rescued from untimely deaths by the FRSC. He, however, noted that those who lost their lives to accidents during the period under review fell within the young and productive age brackets.

He said 2,729 people were rescued alive, though with varying degrees of injury. He noted further that over-speeding, route violation, and deplorable roads were some of the factors responsible for the accidents.

He also stated that poor visibility during night travelling, especially along various highways that include the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ibadan-Ife Road, Ibadan-Oyo Road, Oyo-Ogbomoso Road, Ife-Ilesha-Akure-Owo Road as well as Benin-Lagos Expressway also contributed to the road mishaps.

Abe enjoined motorists to refrain from driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, avoid making calls while driving, avoid reckless driving, and unplanned trips that would prevent them from putting their health status into consideration. He also urged drivers to ensure that their vehicles are in good condition before embarking on any trip.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .