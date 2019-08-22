Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC),Kebbi State Sector Command has returned N443,180 recovered from the dead travellers of two different road accidents to their relatives in the state.

The Sector Commander of the Corps, Mr. Abayomi Asaniyan, stated this while briefing newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

Asaniyan explained that the command recovered the money at two different scenes of road crashes in Birnin -Kebbi and Argungu Local Government Areas of the state.

According to him; “The FRSC recovered at two different scenes of road traffic crashes the sum of N400,160 at Argungu- Birnin Kebbi bypass junction in Argungu local government area and N43,020 at the old cemetery in Birnin Kebbi local government area.

” All the recovered monies have been handed over to the relatives of the victims accordingly, ” he said.

Asaniyan who lauded his officers for the recovery urged all of them in the command to continue to do their best and ensure prompt rescue of road crash victims.

” They should also continue to exhibit good character they were known for and always documenting monies and other items recovered from scenes of crashes and promptly hand over to the victims or relations of dead ones without tampering with any of the items,” he urged.

He warned that the monitoring teams will always be on the road to fish out any staff that engages in extortion or compromise in the discharge of their duties.