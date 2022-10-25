From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Imo Government has urged communities to collaborate with construction companies contracted by the state government to reconstruct roads in their various communities.

Commissioner for Works Ralph Nwosu stated this against the backdrop of reports by companies over the Vandalisation of its equipment by youths of Obosima, Ohoba, Umunwaku, Etekwuru and Ejemekwuru communities in Ohaji/ Egbema council area of the state.

The commissioner stated this during a top management meeting of the ministry with stakeholders of the communities and construction companies.

He pointed out that the essence of the meeting was to let the communities know the repair of the roads was not abandoned as alleged.

“We are appealing for cooperation. On your part, let us not have a delay in those projects. Please, see the contractors as your own. Give them the necessary cooperation they need. So that the road repairs will be completed on schedule for the benefit of the people,” he stated.

Nwosu advised the various community heads to ensure that they make themselves available to the contractors and give them the necessary supports they need.

Also speaking, former Commissioner for Petroleum in the State Prof Okechukwu Okoro, noted that the road from Avu to Etekwuru was in a deplorable state and therefore said they would be grateful to the State Government if it is rehabilitated soon.

“Contractors, please, reach out to the communities, it is a mortal evil that someone will stop development in his community.”

The former state commissioner described it as terrible for some misguided youths to stop contractors handling road projects in their communities over “matching grant money”.

Prince Esom Obodo, former Managing Director of Ada Palms, thanked the commissioner for the meeting.

He recalled, that it was only the Government of Sen Uzodinma that has decided to repair the roads abandoned for years.

“He appealed to the Commissioner to ensure that those areas that appear impassable are immediately repaired no matter the level of rain. Since those roads are needed by us more than anyone else, Therefore, make sure the needful is done on it as quickly as possible,” he stated.

The Managing Director of the Global Enco Network, Engr. Chukwuma Nwachukwu said that the vandalisation is getting too much. He said they are out the give quality jobs, and therefore seek the cooperation of the communities.

He lamented that: “We had replaced Forty-Eight (48) different types of our equipment that were stolen by unknown persons from the communities. This is also hindering our work. We are urging the communities to cooperate with us because we are here to do quality work that will be to the benefit of the people.”