Traders in the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex, Lagos-Badagry Expressway have commended the Trade Fair Management Board over the rehabilitation of dilapidated roads within the complex.

According to them, for so many years now, one of the major challenges facing them in the complex has been poor state of roads.

They said that has also been the major complaint of their customers.

The traders said that the road rehabilitation would not only give a facelift to the complex, but would also increase their business boom.

Chike Obidike, a dealer in cosmetics in Balogun Business Association (BBA), said that the rehabilitation was long over due.

He pointed out that most of the infrastructure in the complex have deteriorated to the extent that everything was now an eye-sore.

He said that all over the world, trade fair complexes are sights to behold, but here in Nigeria, the reverse has become the case.

He noted that apart from the roads, the Trade Fair Management Board should try to be proactive with regard to the state of infrastructure instead of waiting till everything has collapsed.

Also speaking, Chief Martins Ofili, a wine importer, commended the director of the Trade Fair Management Board for taking it upon herself to beautify the complex.

He, however, appealed that the rehabilitation should not be delayed since the rain would soon start in full force.

He disclosed that before the revocation, the concessionaire who the Federal Government gave the complex to manage was more interested in selling lands and extorting money from the traders than rehabilitating the infrastructure in the complex, most especially the roads.

He said that as a result of the poor state of roads, it takes people more than 3 hours to drive out of the market at the close of market.