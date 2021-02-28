(NAN)

Road Safety Football Club of Abuja beat K&G Shekarau FC of Kano 2-1 in a Group A2 Match Day 3 fixture of the ongoing 2020/2021 Nigeria National League (NNL).

In the match at the Area 3 pitch in Abuja, both sides created very few goalscoring chances, but it was Road Safety FC who were better off after utilising chances created.

Sanusi Jubril broke the deadlock 43 minutes into the game following a goalmouth scramble to put the home side in the lead.

The second half began with Adannu Adannu’s attempt to increase the lead for the Abuja side, but he opted for a shot which went wide.

The 60th minute witnessed Sunday Dansu of Road Safety FC needing the services of an ambulance after he collided with goalkeeper Zaharadeen Mohammed of Shekarau FC while reaching for the ball.

Suleiman Abba scored the second goal for the home side after he benefited from a good pass from Adannu seven minutes later.

A direct red card was however issued to Sani Sadeeq of Shekarau FC in the 73rd minute for a foul against a player of the opposing team.

Five minutes later, Mustapha Dan-Azumi scored the consolation goal for the visiting side via a free-kick.

After the game, Rabiu Tata, the coach of K&G Shekarau, whose team now have only one point from three games, said he was disappointed with the officiating.

“We had a pre-match meeting and we were assured that the game would go well. But the officiating didn’t speak well of the game.

“My team did their best in the match and hopefully we will win our next game against Zamfara United at home,” Tata said.

On his part, Onigbinde Akande, the coach of Road Safety FC, said he was appreciative of his team’s efforts.

“The team played well today and I am happy about it.

“Now we have four points from three matches. It’s a good one for us and we hope we continue to improve on our games,” Akande said.