Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Ondo State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has intercepted a truck conveying some Hausa children suspected to be Almajiri to Akure, the State capital.

The Sector Commander of FRSC in the State, Mr Rotimi Adeleye, said the vehicle contained no fewer than 13 persons, mainly Hausa children.

Adeleye explained that the patrol team of the Command who promptly responded to an alarm by a member of the public intercepted the truck at the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) junction.

“Our patrol team intercepted a truck conveying about 13 children from outside the State into Akure, the capital of Ondo state.

“The driver of the vehicle claimed to have picked the boys suspected to be of Northern extraction on his way from Ibadan, Oyo State,” Adeleye said.

The FRSC boss said that the boys have been handed over to the State Police Command and task force on COVID-19.

He said the Nigeria Police and the State COVID-19 task force promised to convey the boys out of the State.