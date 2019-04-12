GBENGA OLUGBODI, IBADAN

A Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Hilux van, on Friday while in pursuit of likely road traffic defaulters, crashed along the Oyo-Ibadan Express road.

The Hilux van with code No. 1139(3) was reported to have had a fatal collision alongside a Nissan Micra with registration No. Lagos KSF 831, leading to the death of 5 persons.

Although the FRSC state command was yet to release a statement at the time of filing this report, embedded photos show the vehicles and sympathisers at the scene of the crash.