From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The gale of defection has continued ahead of 2023 poll as over 1000 All Progressives Congress ( APC) members and their supporters have dumped party for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Boki local government are of Cross River state.

In the last couple of weeks, hundreds of persons, APC chieftains and top aides of Governor Ben Ayade have defected to PDP across the senatorial districts.

Some of the Ayade aides and chieftains who have so far dumped APC include Edem Ekong (Akpabuyo), Austine Ibok

(Bakassi), Chief Ogban Ebok (Biase), Dominic Kidzu ( Boki), and Booby Ekpenyong (Odukpani). Others who have defected to PDP include some APC chapters and wards executives members in the north senatorial district.

At the latest rally held at Boki Boys High School Okundi in Boki local government area in central senatorial zone at the weekend, over 1,000 APC members including founding members of APC, some members of the acdemia, wards executives and their supporters officially joined the defection-trian moving across the state.

Speaking at the rally, one of the defectors and Boki chapter executive member of the APC, Emmanuel Tawo, challenged the APC to always enumerate the achievements of Governor Ben Ayade while canvassing for votes from the electorate rather than resorting to the “back-to-south” slogan as a campaign mantra. Tawo said the APC in Cross River lacks the moral justification to solicit for votes given the abysmal performance of Gov. Ben Ayade since 2015, argiung that the prospects of APC producing the next governor of our state was bright until they welcome a sitting governor who cane and colonised the party. “It is a fact that most members of Ayade’s contingent who crossed with him to APC in 2020 are now standard bearers of the APC. They have not created the needed impact in their localities to secure electoral votes when compared to their credible heavyweights opponents in the PDP. “I and others are dumping the ruling party due to lack of passion and sincerity of purpose in Cross River APC towards the plight of the state and its people.” Another defector and a university don, Dr. Joe Ekpang, said he, alongside his people are fully PDP and it’s good to be back home. He said the PDP Governorship candidate, Prof. Sandy Onor, is ready for the job having prepared himself over the years and also thanked the state party chairman for driving an elephant out of his home. “It’s good to be back home and I am back fully with the PDP and my people. I thank the movement behind the caterpillar movement and I can see the movement is at the right time. This is the winning team, all your candidates are solid and will deliver victory come 2023”. On his part, one of the defectors and a foumding member of APC in Boki, Musa Osowo, said: “I and others are the root of the life of APC, the foundation. We brought the APC to Boki and we are defecting with the foundation of the APC to the PDP because the house has crumbled in Boki. We are totally committed to the victory of the PDP, it will be the PDP all the way”, he said.

Speaking while receiving the defectors, the state chairman of PDP, Venatius Ikem, Esq, commended the defwctors for taking thw bold step, saying the votes from Boki usually make the difference and advised them to vote during the general elections and protect their votes.

“We are very appreciative of this as this is more of a state rally. Let me welcome all of you who have chosen to rejoin the PDP and welcome you wholeheartedly.

“In PDP, you have become a full fledged member and have all the rights and privileges. The other party stole our mandate and have never won elections before.

“They are planning to steal your votes but nobody should decieve you that they can steal your votes, protect your votes”, he said.

Also speaking, Prof. Sandy Onor, the state PDP governorship candidate, represented by Chief Francis Bullem, commended the defectors for making the right decision at the right time as Boki is fully for PDP.

“They (APC) have done nothing to earn your votes, look at your forest, look at the Okunndi to Iruan Road, tell them to show you what they have done.People say there is no PDP in Boki but we have seen the PDP in Boki. Go and vote, deliver your polling unit and protect your votes.”