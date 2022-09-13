From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Abe, has promised that his government would provide equal citizenship to all residents irrespective of tribal or ethnic nationality, if elected governor in 2023.

Abe has also assured to improve on the achievements of the current state government, if emerged victorious in the forthcoming election.

The former lawmaker, who represented Rivers South-East senatorial district stated this when he inaugurated SDP Non-indigenes executives and reception of defectors into the party, held in Port Harcourt.

Abe promised them a new Rivers State, and enjoined them to ensure they play their part of the deal well, by voting SDP at the polls.

“Be rest assured that as soon as you have taken this decision and you have implemented it next year, all these things, challenges will change.

“Together, we will build a new society based on justice, fairness, equal opportunity, progress and prosperity.

“This is because the market will generate revenue for the state and create job opportunities for the people of the state. This is a responsibility a responsible government owes to her citizens to give them opportunity to earn money for better life and security.

“There is no perfect situation in life. No matter how good something is, we have an obligation to make it better. Hence, we must continue to improve; we are going to improve the Rivers State government.”

Earlier, the non-indigenes had lamented humiliation in the state, and expressed their supports and willingness to work for the actualization of the candidate’s political ambition in the 2023 election.

Speaking on behalf of SDP nationality leaders at the event, their spokesman, Ibrahim Musa, lamented the woes of non Rivers residents, especially those doing business in various markets in the state, and vowed to vote out the ruling party in next year’s elections.

Musa said: “We want to assure you that the entire ethnic nationalities in Rivers state are solidly behind you.

“We have been banking our votes because of what the government in the state is doing to Non-indigenes in the state.

“We have been humiliated, subjected to different kinds of difficulties, hardship in the state. Most of us have been in this state for over 40, 50 years, going about our businesses lawfully.

“What happened to non-indigenes in this state in Slaughter Market, Trailer Park in Onne, Ikokwu, Mile 1 Market to name a few, you will understand what I mean.

“The unfortunate thing is that even after the building of the Mile 1 Market that was used to woo us at last elections, the market has been under lock and key, while the rightful owners of the shops are wallowing jn hardship; some have relocated to their villages, even as some others have died out of heartbreak for lack of place, shop to continue with their businesses.

“Next year’s elections will shock people of this state. Those who think they have the votes of this state in their pockets will be shocked to their marrows next year.”