The women of Obuohia Community in Abia devoted Saturday’s August Meeting to pray for Rep. Sam Onuigbo to triumph in his legal battle for the APC Senatorial ticket.

The women, who were colourfully-dressed for the day’s meeting, spared time to make supplication to God to give Onuigbo victory in court.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Onuigbo, representing Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal Constituency, had approached a Federal High Court in Abia to challenge the alleged substitution of his name after the APC primary election for Abia Central Senatorial District.

The lawmaker is claiming to be the valid winner of the ticket but the party reportedly substituted his name with that of another chieftian of the party, Chief Emeka Atuma.

NAN reports that Atuma contested the party’s Governorship Primary Election for the 2023 General Election but lost.

Onuigbo wants the court to nullify the substitution of his name with Atuma’s who, according to him, did not participate in the primary election for the Senate.

Also joined as co-defendants were APC and INEC.

The women, who turned out in their numbers at Obi-Ibere, the venue for the meeting, in Ikwuano Local Government Area, asked God to grant Onuigbo justice.

Onuigbo, who hails from the community, is highly rated by his constituents for offering effective representation since 2015.

Earlier, he had requested the women to pray for him to reclaim the party’s ticket for the senatorial election.

Onuigbo, represented by his Liaison Officer, Mr Abraham Osondu, told the women that it was important to notify them about his ambition to run for the Senate.

He said: “You may have heard that I contested and won the APC Senatorial Primary Election.

“Unfortunately, some people who did not even buy forms for Senatorial election nor participated in the primary election feel they can reap where they did not sow.

“The matter is now before a Federal High Court and calls for your sustained prayers until victory is mine.”

He congratulated the women, especially his wife, Chinyere, on her re-election as the President-General of Obuohia Obi-Ibere Development Union (Women Wing), along with her executive members.

In a remark, Chinyere applauded her husband for his immense support to the group since 2000.

She highlighted some of the achievements by the group under her watch.

She urged the women not to give up in their respective endeavours, in spite of the enormous challenges they faced.

NAN reports that the week-long annual conference ended on Saturday with march past, needle-and-thread competition, news casting and fashion parade, amongst others.