From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has said that the state “is not anybody’s father’s inheritance”, apparently responding to a statement credited to his predecessor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, that the 2019 governorship election was rigged in favour of the incumbent governor.

Governor Abiodun said that he would rather focus on his social contract with the Ogun people and not “join issues with anyone who wants to play God.”

Ex-governor Amosun had on Friday said the election that produced Governor Abiodun was fraudulent, vowing that he would ensure the removal of the governor come 2023.

Speaking with reporters shortly after the grand finale of the 50th anniversary of the Abeokuta Club, on Saturday, Abiodun called on the people of the state to ignore his predecessor, insisting that he would not join issues with him.

“I will not be distracted by any person or persons who have a problem with self-delusion. I will not be distracted by any person who does not appreciate that Ogun State is not anybody’s father’s inheritance, we are all stakeholders in this commonwealth called Ogun State.

“I am not going to join issues with anyone that wants to play God; I will leave them to God, God can deal with whoever is challenging His authority and wants to play God. All I can say is that what we stand for in Ogun State is an administration that is committed to providing purposeful leadership and purposeful infrastructural development across the length and breadth of the state,” the governor said.

Read also: Ukrainian unit digs in for Russian assault on eastern city

Abiodun who also noted that his administration would continue to be against a campaign of discord that would disrupt the peace and continued development of the state added that his administration remained committed to the development of all sectors of the state economy.

He, however, expressed his disappointment that a former governor and a sitting governor in 2019 would cry that he was rigged out during the election.

“How can we on the outside then take on an incumbent and then be accused of rigging out an incumbent in the same party? Anyone can explain his or her failure whichever way he or she likes, and anyone can also begin to pant and threaten that they will do whatever”, he added.

Governor Abiodun who also noted that his administration, would as a matter of urgency,.prioritize the development of the President Muhammadu Buhari Estate, added that before the end of the year, a minimum of two hundred and fifty structures would be built in the estate.

“The President Muhammadu Buhari Estate which is one of the projects I inherited from my predecessor, in another one or two months, you will see that buildings will begin to be visible in that estate.

“I do not have a doubt that before the end of the year, there will be a minimum of about two hundred and fifty medium upper beautiful befitting structures in PMB Estate,” Abiodun noted

The governor who noted that his administration would continue to give Abeokuta, the state capital all the attention it deserves, said that the Ijaiye-Oke-Ejigbo-Ake road, Saje-Mokola road as well as the Onikolobo-Adigbe road are some of the roads slated for attention by his administration.

Abiodun also informed members of the Abeokuta Club that all the road projects embarked upon by his administration since it came on board were done after due consultation with traditional rulers and elder statesmen.

In his welcome address, the President of the Abeokuta Club; Tokunbo Odebunmi, said that the club is not just a social club, but a cultural movement which analyses the past with a view to protecting the future, adding that members of the club would continue to embrace oneness and love in Egbaland.

While calling on the new inductees of the Club to cooperate with the government at all levels to make the country a better place, equally charged them to be law-abiding.

Odebunmi, however, declared that the people of Egbaland are ready to continue to support the present administration in the state.

Speaking, the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, while appreciating Abiodun for the housing and road projects in the state capital, submitting that “Governor Abiodun is a man of his words.”