Fron Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, on Thursday, flagged off his re-election campaign at Imeko-Afon Local Government Area of the state.

Abiodun who was supported by the national leader of the party, Chief Olusegun Osoba, former deputy governors of the State, Senator Adegbenga Kaka; Alhaja Salmot Badru and Segun Adesegun, promised more developmental projects for the people of the LG.

The governor while addressing thousands of All Progressives Congress (APC) members at a campaign rally ground in Imeko-Afon, assured that his administration would reconstruct the Abeokuta-Afon road.

He said, “I will commence the reconstruction before the end of the election to boost the socio-economic development of this area.

“We reconstructed Oke-Ola road here Imeko -Afon within stipulated period. We have been doing our projects without making noise and we will not stop doing things that would be making our people happy.”

Abiodun canvassed for votes for all APC candidates in the state, especially its presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He further promised that a School of Agriculture and Technical College would be established by his administration in the axis

“We have constructed at least one road per local government since we came into power. The last time we witnessed such was during the administration of Chief Olusegun Osoba.

“We will not relent in doing more for the people of the state. I urge you to go and collect your Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) to enable you participate in tbe elections.

“The deadline for collection is January 15th. Please encourage one and other to participate actively in the electoral process for continuity”, he pointed out.

Former Governor Osoba in his remarks recalled his administration’s contributions to development of Imeko -Afon, asking the electorate to vote for Governor Abiodun and other candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC).