From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The mouthpiece of Northern Nigeria, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), and the Yoruba Welfare Group (YWG) have asked the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to allow its presidential aspirants to go into the free and fair contest if they failed to arrive at a consensus.

This was just as the two groups advised all caucuses, vested interests and contending forces in the ruling party to ensure justice and fairness in the distribution of leadership positions in order to ensure peaceful coexistence among the various ethnic groups in Nigeria.

A communique issued at the end of the meeting, jointly signed by ACF Secretary-General Murtala Aliyu and YWG’s National President, Abdulhakeem Adegoke Alawuje, also said that agreements reached by various political groups should be fulfilled to safeguard the country against perpetual mistrust and anarchy.

The Communique read in parts, “Going by the agitations in many quarters and the phenomenon of mutual distrust, between the North and the South, being thrown into the polity over the management of the ambition of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to contest the presidential ticket under APC towards 2023 election, the two major groups in the Nigeria Project – Yoruba Welfare Group and the Arewa Consultative Forum – view with great concern the mistrust, distrust and the discordant tune reminiscent of the the issues that led to the crisis of the First Republic.

“The parley held on Friday 3rd June, 2022 over the State of the Nation and more importantly on the aspiration of Asiwaju Tinubu concluded as follow:

“That all caucuses, vested interests and contending forces must realise that maintaining the peaceful coexistence of various ethnic groups in Nigeria can only be sustained under just and fair distribution of opportunities and leadership positions.

“That agreements reached by various political groups MUST be fulfilled to safeguard the country from perpetual mistrust and anarchy that such may bring to the entire country.

“That in the event that consensus could not be reached among the aspirants to the post of president in the ruling party, all aspirants should be given the opportunity to contest at the primary to avoid imposition of candidate with a view to ensuring free and fair election devoid of rancour, and favouritism,” ACF, YWG said.

