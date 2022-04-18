By Billy Graham Abel, Yola

The Chairman, House Committee on Army, and member representing Jada, Ganye, Jada, Mayo Belwa and Toungo at the federal House of Representatives, Abdulrazak Namdas, says his experience as the chairman house Committee on Army, has adequately prepared him to address the perennial security issues bedeviling Adamawa community and its environs and to provide a purpose-driven leadership for the entire Adamawa state.

Adamawa, he said, can no longer afford a leader that has no plan or vision to change the negative narrative of the state as a civil service state.

Namdas made the remarks Monday, at an interactive forum with journalists in Yola, Adamawa state.

Namdas, who was a one-time secretary of the Correspondents’ Chapel in the state, said from the experience he has gathered over the years, he knows exactly what to do to end any form of insecurity in the state and reset Adamawa machinery on the path of economic, social, agricultural and political revival.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Namdas who is one of the foremost governorship aspirants in the state on the flag of the APC said: ‘I know What to do to End insecurity in Adamawa and its environs.

‘My experience contesting as a deputy governorship aspirant almost a decade ago, my experience as former chairman House Committee on information and as the current Chairman, House Committee on Defence, has prepared me adequately enough to address the problems of insecurity and poverty in the state, a situation that has bedevilled north east states including Adamawa.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

‘I still remain the best candidate to steer the affairs of this state because I have the plans and the blueprint to transform this state into an economically viable state.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

‘We have to become wise and choose our candidates based on merits and the vision they bring to the table. We have for long been choosing people that don’t have plan or programmes for development, so, when they come seeking for office, ask them, what are their plans?’

On his plans to defeat the incubent PDP government in Adamawa come 2023, the veteran journalist said: ‘Right now, PDP is not on the list of my problems. My major concern now is how to clinch my party’s governorship ticket and I have been working hard towards that. We have began consultations with other aspirants, so that we can have a healthy primaries and pick the best candidate to regain power from the PDP.’

On whether he would welcome a consensus candidate if his party opts for it, he said: ‘As a member of the national assembly, I am fully aware of the prescriptions of the electoral act and consensus is one of the means by which candidates can be elected, so it will not be a problem as far as I am concerned.

‘But personally, since it is elections that we are talking about, it is important that the popularity of our candidate be tested.

‘Consensus is good but I prefer we allow votes to be cast, so as to reduce the risk of weak candidates at the Polls and reduce the situation where litigations becomes the order of the day after primaries.

‘But I am confident that before the day of primaries in APC, we will work hard among ourselves to reduce the tension among aspirants and by the time of the primaries we would hold a peaceful elections and we would wrest power away from the PDP come 2023.’

Namdas, who visited members of the Correspondents’ Chapel in Yola, a place where he once served before he was appointed Press Secretary to Governor Boni Haruna, urged journalists to take advantage of the opportunity they have to participate in politics.