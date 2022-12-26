From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Ayodeji Adarabierin, has predicted that his party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all National and State Assembly candidates in the state will come out victorious in next year’s polls.

The former APC House of Assembly aspirant for Ado Constituency 1, who made the election forecast in Ado Ekiti, the capital of the state after a get-together and end-of-the-year party he organised for members of his Asipa political family and children in the state constituency and beyond, noted that though Ekiti and the entire Southwest is a stronghold of APC and Asiwaju, despite this, leaders and members of the party still have a lot of work to do to make his prediction come to pass.

According to the chieftain, part of his agenda is to reach out to the children and the less privileged in society “but this is to identify all the children and members of my immediate political family who stood by me during the APC House of Assembly primaries in Ado constituency 1.”

Speaking on next year’s election, he said, “I wouldn’t want to overrate our candidates and underrate our opponents but we have hard as a party to our victory at the polls.

“We have a lot of work to do, but that doesn’t undermine the fact that we are going to win the election, nothing comes easy. I want to enjoin our political friends, fathers, and leaders to tighten up their belts and work hard for us to have a resounding victory. The election is not a tea party we must work like never before but the good we have done will speak for us.”

Asserting that Tinubu will win Ekiti State, Adarabierin said, “This state and the entire South West, in particular, is a stronghold of the APC and Asiwaju. Thank God we have a good governor in Mr Biodun Oyebanji who has started well and is doing well and we believe he will end well. Going by what he has been doing so far it will make APC victory easier.

“Also, the integrity of Tinubu speaks volumes of how he will win the election convincingly. He is a leader who knows his onus and had paid his dues politically even during the military. As a former Mobil staff, a

the two-term governor of Lagos State, former Senator, there is no doubt he has the capacity and the experience to lead Nigeria and bail her out of its multifarious challenges confronting it.”

Speaking on his assessment of the two months of the APC-led government in the state, he said, “Oyebanji can’t afford to disappoint and fail the people who voted for him and the party. He represents the homegrown politician we have been advocating for. He is a good thing that has come out of our Jerusalem in Ekiti.

“The governor signifies street credibility, compassion, development, and understanding. He has been with the people all along and bringing them on board in all that he is doing. He is the kind of governor that we need to move the state forward and will believe in him to take the state to its Eldorado.”

The APC stalwart called on the party members home and abroad to synergize and work collectively in the interest and success of the party in the polls

“I want to appeal to us all to use our resources to support the party for us to have victory at the end of the day.”