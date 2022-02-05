From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has commenced talks with some political groups under the aegis of Coalition for New Nigeria (CNN) on areas of collaboration in the 2023 general elections.

The national chairman of the ADC, Chief Okey Nwosu, told journalists in Abuja that there is a need for all hands to be on deck to give the country a better deal.

Nwosu noted that despite the challenges in the country, the vision for a better Nigeria must be kept alive. He added that the meeting between his party and CNN is intended to create a synergy that will create a positive change in the polity in 2023.

According to him, ‘we have our challenges. But we must not allow these challenges to blur our vision for our country. In 2016, we set up CNN as the first major coalition of political parties, so that we can find a way to move our country forward.

‘The system has to change and it has to change democratically. They are meeting to create that compass that will lead us to a successful 2023. And they are committed.’

On his part, the Acting National Chairman of the coalition, Chief Peter Ameh, said the meeting with the ADC leadership is aimed at repositioning the country.

‘We have started this discussion to continue to work out the modalities for which we will birth for Nigeria, a new and progressive nation. That we will be able to come up with candidates that will represent the true wishes and aspirations of our people; candidates that will arise from free and fair primaries conducted within the party.

‘As our members have deliberated, they have agreed there will be a major retreat where we will announce our final decision,’ Ameh stated.