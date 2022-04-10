From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Chief of Staff, Bayelsa State Government House, Chief Benson Agadaga has taken his campaign to be Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Bayelsa East Senatorial District in 2023 to the State Working Committee (SWC).

This is even as there is controversy over his status as the government has maintained sealed lips over whether he has resigned his position or not.

Agadaga, a former commissioner for information and gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the PDP had recently purchased the Senatorial form to contest the party primaries.

While meeting with SWC members over the weekend, he said his visit was to intimate them about his intention to contest the senatorial primaries of the party.

Agadaga accompanied by top PDP stakeholders from Bayelsa East, traditional rulers and family members, recalled his contribution to the building of the PDP since 1999.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

He commended Governor Douye Diri for appointing him Chief of Staff, noting that Diri has through his actions built bridges of unity, love and understanding which have made the state stable, peaceful and progressive.

According to him, his decision to contest was in response to the yearnings of his people, stressing that if elected Senator, he will deepen the Prosperity family, the acceptability of the Governor and PDP in Bayelsa East.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The secretary of the party, Mr Gesiye Isowo, commended Agadaga for his contributions to the party, stating that the party would ensure credible and strong candidates are presented by the party for the 2023 elections.

However controversy has continued to trail the political aspiration of Chief Agadaga since his present status is still being kept under wraps.

He had attended the last State Executive Council meeting which was supposed to be a valedictory session for him but his resignation was not announced.

Government officials had announced that political appointees contesting elections had resigned but the names were not disclosed.

Sources said the PDP could be laying a potential landmine for itself by not disclosing political appointees that had resigned to contest elections.