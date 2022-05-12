From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The crisis gradually building in the Bayelsa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has again forced an aide of Governor Douye Diri, Hon. Waikumo Amakoromo to dump the party for the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

Until he joined APGA, Amakoromo was the Secretary of the State Petroleum Monitoring Task Force and a member of the PDP in Yenagoa Constituency 2.

Amakoromo is the second aide of Governor Diri to join APGA following former executive assistant to the governor on National Youth Services Corps (NYSC), Suoyo Kelvin Appah who dumped the PDP to pick the nomination and expression of interest forms of APGA to contest Kolokuma/ Opokuma constituency 1.

According to investigations Amakoromo’s decision to dump the PDP is linked to what he referred to as the manipulation of the ad-hoc delegate list of the party.

In his letter of resignation submitted to the party at Yenagoa Ward 9 headquarters in Polaku, Amakoromo frowned at what he described as injustice meted against him by the party exhibited in the last conduct of the ad-hoc delegates polls in Yenagoa Constituency Two.

He seized the opportunity to thank members of his constituency for the overwhelming support shown to him from the inception of the PDP in the state in the past 24 years and the call on him to represent them in the state House of Assembly.

Amakoromo noted that as a strong pillar of the Prosperity Administration under the leadership of Governor Douye Diri, he would continue to work in line with the present administration’s manifesto as he would remain a loyal follower of Governor’ Diri administration irrespective of his political ideology.

He concluded that after wide consultation with his teeming followers he is willing to adhere to further decisions made by the masses without jettisoning their aspiration for a better and quality representation in the State House of Assembly.

Over a thousand card carrying members of the PDP, made up of Youths, women and men in Gbarain/ Ekpetiama, Yenagoa constituency 2, had last month took to the streets to explain reasons behind their demand for Amakoromo to join the race for the State Assembly elections.

According to the representative of the five wards in constituency 2 of Yenagoa Local Government Council area from ward 7-11, the decision to call Amakoromo to join the race is due to his contributions and status as a worthy party man who will win elections for the PDP to support the Gov. Douye Diri led prosperity administration.