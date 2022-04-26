From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa West Youth Congress has said that a group of politicians and their cronies are deliberately twisting history to confuse and create needless tension among the good people of the Senatorial District on a purported zoning arrangement in the area.

The national coordinator of the group, Mr Ebide Brown said in a statement on Tuesday that what had happened over the years is a healthy contest of political parties pairing up candidates with the potential to win elections in the two local government councils making up the district.

He lamented that the whole noise about zoning is a mischievous attempt by a group of politicians to make a sacrilegious attempt to disenfranchise Senator Henry Seriake Dickson from participating in the next election.

Ebide Brown who traced the history of electoral contests in the senatorial district from 1999 said that there has been no zoning of the positions in the district.

He stated further that if truly zoning exists, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri from Ekeremor wouldn’t have contested for the third term against Foster Ogola from Sagbama in 2015 in violation of the terms of the purported agreement.

Brown pointed out that under a respected zoning arrangement, the APC wouldn’t have fielded a candidate against a Sagbama Senatorial candidate since Hon Fred Agbedi, an Ekeremor man was already in the House of Representatives like the scenario that happened in December 2020 senatorial

According to him if there were a serious zoning political arrangement, the APC whose members and a handful of PDP saboteurs who are insisting on zoning wouldn’t have sponsored Hon Peremobowei Ebebi against Senator Dickson in 2020.

Brown wondered what would have happened to the purported zoning arrangement if Ebebi had defeated Senator Dickson in the heavily contested election where Ebebi polled over 20000 votes

While urging Bayelsans and well-meaning Nigerians to ignore the mischief designed to hand over the senatorial district to the APC, he said serious minded politicians with the right credentials will go for campaign and not blackmail.

Ebide recalled that Ekeremor political leaders agreed unanimously to contribute the money for the expression of interest and nomination forms for Senator Dickson because of his record of perform the merit of his brand of representation and proven love for the people over the years.