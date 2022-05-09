From John Adams, Minna

Bauchi State Governor and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant Bala Mohammed on Monday in Minna hinted that should he fail to pick the party’s presidential ticket for the 2023 election, he will fall back to his plan B and even C.

He also said that the idea of the consensus arrangement for the north to produce a presidential candidate under the party platform was not a do-or-die affair, stressing that he will respect whatever the party decides as the party supremacy can not be challenged.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Speaking to newsmen shortly after meeting with party delegates at the PDP headquarters in Minna, the Presidential Aspirant pointed out that his presidential aspiration is not a do-or-die affair and it will never be so.

“There is nothing wrong with someone having a plan B or plan C In politics, I am a general and I always plan for the best, not only for myself but for people around me.

“I am a democrat, this is not a do or die affair, we are here to present ourselves and we should not be presumptuous”, he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

On zoning of the presidency to the North, the governor said zoning is not a problem for him as zoning arrangement he emphasised, is one of the ways to ensure equity and justice in the country.

He maintained that the party is responsible for zoning and as members, they are ready to abide by the decision of the party.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“The party has responsibility for zoning and where ever it is zoned to, we are ready to abide by the decision of the party. Zoning is a provision that will ensure equity and justice and it is under the purview of the party wherever it is done, we believe in the supremacy of the party, and we believe that if it is done by the party, we will accept it.

“The party leaders have the discretion and the right to choose whichever zone they want and we must accept the zone they choose”.

Notwithstanding, he stated that he is presenting himself before the party elders, members and Nigerians for them to make their decision on who will lead them.