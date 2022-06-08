From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 5, Jimeta Lawan, has urged the newly promoted police officers to be more committed and exude more professionalism in the discharge of their duty as the nation prepares for its general elections in 2023.

He said this while decorating the newly promoted officers at Zone 5 in Benin, adding that the police are aware of the task ahead of them in ensuring that there is a conducive environment for the elections to take place across the country and the high rate of insecurity which they have to bring to a low level.

“We, in Zone 5, are very happy that we have gotten an array of officers that will add value to our jobs here.

“We are also aware of the task ahead of us. Very soon, we will be facing the general elections. I am using this medium to call on all the personnel to work hard to reduce the high rate of insecurity.

“We at Zone 5 will provide all the necessary support needed for you all to succeed,” he said.

Jemita said the police force cherishes, encourages and rewards hard work thus their choice for selection for promotions just as he urged them to justify their promotions.

“Promotion encourages productivity in an organization. We, in the police force, value promotion.

“Promotion also means that you are to work harder to justify the promotion and also earn another that is yet to come”, he added.

Responding for the promoted officers, Audu Garba Bosso, said they would justify their new positions by being more committed to the force.

“That to whom much is given, much is expected. We will continue to do our best,” he said.

