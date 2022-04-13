From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A three-time member of the House of Representatives, Abiodun Ishiaq Akinlade, has formally declared his intention to run for the Ogun West Senatorial seat come 2023, saying he remains the only viable and most qualified candidate to represent the senatorial district.

Earlier, the Senator representing Lagos West, Senator Adeola Olamilekan otherwise known as Yayi had declared to vie for the seat, while the governorship candidate the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2019 elections, Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, is said to be interested in the seat.

But Akinlade, who represented Yewa South/Ipokia Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives between 2003 and 2015, during a declaration rally held at Oronna Hall, Ilaro, Yewa South LG, said he would contest for the senatorial seat under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), insisting “I am the only one who is fit for the position”.

Speaking with newsmen at the sideline of the event, Akinlade noted that his decision to contest the senatorial seat was to further ensure that dividends of democracy cut across the nooks and crannies of Ogun West.

He boasted that his experience at the House of Representatives would give him edge over every other contender for the seat.

Stating his achievements while serving as a member of the house of representatives, the Owode-Yewa born politician disclosed that he facilitated federal employments for over 750 graduates across his constituency.

“Going to the Red Chamber, I know what to do. I am going there as a member of the parliament with great experience. I am the only one that fits this position. I was born and bred in Yewaland – I understand the language; dancing; eating; sitting and sleeping. I am part of them and that’s why they call me the man, the bridge and the game changer.

“If you see my records in the 12 years I spent at the Green Chamber, you will marvel. I was able to facilitate not just any project, but a federal government establishments. As at today, we have federal government establishments in Ogun, and four of them are in Ogun West .

“Just four months ago, President of Muhammadu Buhari, with my networking and connection, backed by the governor of Ogun State approved a federal government establishment in Ogun State.

“The youths are my catchment area, and they believe in me, they know that they have somebody they can call their super hero. Everything about me is service to humanity, you can’t give what you don’t have. It is Almighty Allah that ordains things no matter the support or condemnation you are getting from anyone else”. Akinlade stated.