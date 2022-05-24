Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The candidate of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) in the 2019 governorship election in Ogun State, Adekule Abdulkabir Akinlade,has formally declared his intention to contest for the governorship slot on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) come 2023.

Akinlade, who was the anointed governorship candidate of the former Governor Ibikunle Amosun, had a fierce contest with Governor Dapo Abiodun, as the APC candidate in the last election.

He lost the APC governorship ticket to Abiodun and dumped the party for APM where he contested the election, but returned to the ruling party with his teeming supporters.

With the declaration of Akinlade, otherwise as Triple A, governorship aspirants in the fold of the APC in Ogun state are now five in number.

These include the incumbent governor, Dapo Abiodun; Owodunni Opayemi; Biyi Otegbeye; Modele Sharafa-Yusuf and Kunle Akinlade.

While declaring his gubernatorial intention on Tuesday at a rally held in Abeokuta, Akinlade he joined the race to Oke Mosan to “reset the state for a greater height”.

The former House of Reps member, however, hinged his manifesto on 6-point including security; agriculture-driven human capital development; strategic Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) modules; healthcare; social justice and urban renewal.

He said, “My dear compatriots, I stand before you today, with all sense of humility and honour to seek your support and prayers as I formally declare my intention to contest the 2023 Ogun State governorship election on the platform of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC). Thank you all for believing that this is possible, and for believing in the vision that Ogun State needs a new Sheriff to steer its affairs and destiny now.

“As we prepare to elect the next flag bearer of our party on Thursday the 26th of May 2022, I call on all delegates and party faithful regardless of the faction you belong to, to be mindful of who you cast your vote for, because this singular process, will determine who leads and governs our dear State for the next four years.

“No matter what form or mode of primary the party adopts, the power to decide resides entirely in your hands as well as the destiny of millions of our people, Akinlade stated.

In their respective remarks, former state chairman of the APC, Derin Adebiyi and Senator Iyabo Anisulowo, expressed optimism that Akinlade would emerge the party gubernatorial candidate, urging party faithful, particularly delegates, to cast their votes for him during the party primary on Thursday.