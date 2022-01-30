From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs Godswill Akpabio has called on the people of Ondo State to support the chairman House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, in the 2023 polls.

Akpabio, who stated this at the sidelines of the burial ceremony of Tunji-Ojo’s father-in-law, late, Benson Akinola Otegbeye, in Owo, Ondo State, said support for the lawmaker in next year’s polls will be a good way to appreciate him for his purposeful representation.

According to him, “when you have done very well, the reward for good work is more work. They should give him more responsibilities because he has shown capacity and the determination to fight for the interests of his people.

“He has shown capacity and friendliness in his dealings which is why has been able to attract the high and mighty in the society, including small people like us.”

Tunji-Ojo, speaking at the event, paid glowing tributes to his departed father-in-law, describing him as a pillar of support.

The lawmaker, also stated that the parliament remains committed to the wellbeing of the Niger Delta people. Consequently, he said the legislature will continue to partner with the Executive in the overall interest of the people.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Like I always say, we are partners in the Nigerian project. We are partners in the development of the Niger Delta region, the Executive will do its job, and the legislative arm too will do its job.

“So, as for me as a person, I’m grateful that the Speaker of the House, The deputy governor and the governor’s wife, the minister and my colleagues from the House, as well as the NDDC leadership all came. This is not the time to play politics. This is the time for sober reflections and the celebration of life, and I’m grateful that every one of them found the time to be here with us.

“As to our people in the Niger Delta, we will continue to our best, in upholding their interests. We’ll do that which is to fight for their wellbeing.

“Like I always say, where NDDC was in 2019 when I became chairman of the committee is not where it is today.

“We had our storms, nevertheless, we are all in one government and we are here to make sure that the life of the average Niger Delta person is made better,” Tunji-Ojo stated.