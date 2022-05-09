From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A former Senior Special Assistant to Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Youths and Sports, Denen Akume has decamped from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and pitched camp with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Akume, an aspirant for the Kyan state constituency, disclosed this to newsmen on Monday, shortly after registering his membership at his Mbagbera council ward of Vandeikya local government in the presence of Party faithfuls and friends.

He stated that he decided to leave the PDP and join the APC to return home and follow the path that will lead to his success at the polls in the forthcoming general elections.

While noting that as the 2023 general election approaches APC is better prepared to win the Elections than his former Party, Akume said it was only right for any sane person to join the trend to work and bring back home dividends of Democracy to his people.

The House of Assembly hopeful said he is committed more than ever to contributing his quota to the progress and development of the APC in vandeikya local government and called on his brothers and sisters to rally around him to work tirelessly for the success of the party in vandeikya local government and all over Benue state.

He commended the Minister if Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, for the fatherly role he has played in his life and the opportunities he has given him even as he pledged his unalloyed support and commitment to his course.

Earlier while receiving Akume back into the APC fold, ward Chairman of Mbagbera, Kunav Jingali expressed joy that he has seen the light and is returning back home.

He urged Akume to go all out in his campaigns and win more souls into the APC fold ahead of the 2023 general elections.